President Aliyev receives members of Azerbaijan national team, winners of the minifootball World Cup

On June 2, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received members of the Azerbaijan national team, winners of the minifootball World Cup held in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Azerbaijan has claimed victory at the Minifootball World Championship, held in Baku, marking a historic milestone for the national team.

The final match, hosted at the National Gymnastics Arena, saw Azerbaijan face Hungary in a thrilling showdown.

With goals from Tamkin Kalilzade, Mahammad Khalilov, and a brace by Ravan Karimov, Azerbaijan secured a 4–2 win to become world champions for the first time in its history.

Under the leadership of head coach Elshad Guliyev, the team delivered a standout performance in front of their home crowd.

