President Aliyev receives members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a group of members of the Board of Trustees of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Thanking the head of state for the reception, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga said they are pleased to visit Azerbaijan on the eve of Novruz holiday and hailed hospitality shown by the people of Azerbaijan. Vaira Vike-Freiberga praised the head of state`s attention to the activity of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Noting the expansion of the Center`s activity, Vaira Vike-Freiberga said that more than 500 delegates, including new members of the Board of Trustees, from 50 countries will participate in the 7th Global Baku Forum to be held on March 14-16. Vaira Vike-Freiberga underlined that participants will discuss global and regional issues during 10 sessions of the Forum to be held under the theme “New Global Foreign Policy”.

Hailing the development of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the head of state stressed the importance of the expansion of the geographical scope of the Center and the organization of events in different countries after the Baku Forum. President Ilham Aliyev described it as a sign of the growing influence of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. President Ilham Aliyev also said that the Global Baku Forum has become an important international platform in the world and noted the significance of discussions on the issues of global importance as part of the Forum. The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan will continue to support the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

On behalf of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center’s Board of Trustees, co-chair Ismail Serageldin thanked President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the activity of the Center.

