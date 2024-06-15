President Aliyev: Relations between OTS countries ‘very important factor’ for stability, security

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relations between countries of the Organization of Turkic States, which has been drawing the world's attention as a new alliance model, are based on the principles of friendship and fraternity, mutual understanding, equal partnership and multifaceted cooperation, and which represents a very important factor for stability, security and development at the national, regional and global levels.

President Ilham Aliyev stated this in his address to the participants of the international conference themed "Organization of Turkic States: towards new strategic goals in the context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms" held in Shusha, News.Az reports."Under circumstances when international legal norms are flagrantly violated and there are selective approaches based on double standards, the implementation of a policy aimed at protecting national interests and responding to current challenges is one of the primary objectives of independent states," the head of state said."The countries that have joined the Organization of Turkic States, are confidently marching towards new strategic goals and have become a growing power center in global politics are facing similar challenges. The relations between countries of this organization, which has been drawing the world's attention as a new alliance model, are based on the principles of friendship and fraternity, mutual understanding, equal partnership and multifaceted cooperation, and which represents a very important factor for stability, security and development at the national, regional and global levels," he noted.According to the Azerbaijani leader, it is beyond any doubt that the mutually beneficial cooperation of the political parties of the OTS countries plays an important role in the realization of common goals."I am sure that the event, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party in the city of Shusha, the "cultural capital of the Islamic world", on a significant date for the people of Azerbaijan, the Day of National Salvation and the anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration, and therefore has a special symbolic meaning and moral and political significance, will make a valuable contribution to the development of multilateral relations, further strengthening of unity in the Turkic world and the realization of new goals," the head of state added.

