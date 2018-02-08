President Aliyev says political and economic reforms will continue in Azerbaijan

Political and economic reforms will continue in Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks addressing the 6th Congress of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party on Thursday, APA reports.

The head of state noted that representatives of all religions and peoples in Azerbaijan live as one family.

"This is the basic condition of civil peace. Azerbaijan is known worldwide as a center of promotion of multicultural ideas. The foreign policy pursued has justified itself, and the number of friends of Azerbaijan has grown,” he added.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan, which became a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council with the support of 155 countries several years ago, enjoys great support from the Muslim world.

“Azerbaijan’s relations with European countries have risen to a high level. Relations with international organizations are developing,” he said.

