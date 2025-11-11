President Aliyev sends message of condolences to Erdogan over deadly plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a message of condolences to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Tuesday following the crash of a Turkish military cargo plane near the Georgia–Azerbaijan border.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the loss of servicemen in the crash of a Turkish Air Force military cargo plane, which took off from Ganja and crashed on Georgian territory," the head of state said in his message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"At this moment of sorrow, I share your grief and, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, extend heartfelt condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the deceased, and the fraternal people of Türkiye," President Aliyev added.

News.Az