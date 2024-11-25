President Aliyev shares post on Kalbajar City Day - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts to mark Kalbajar City Day, News.Az reports.

Zəfər tariximiz – Kəlbəcərin Ermənistan işğalından azad edilməsindən dörd il ötür.#QarabağAzərbaycandır#KarabakhisAzerbaijan pic.twitter.com/Vk0ncRgMnC — İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 25, 2024

The post reads: “Our victory history - four years have passed since Kalbajar's liberation from Armenian occupation."Today, Azerbaijan marks Kalbajar City Day, celebrating the liberation of the Kalbajar district from nearly three decades of Armenian occupation.The Kalbajar district was freed on this day four years ago as part of Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 2020 Patriotic War. Following a decree issued by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, this milestone is now celebrated annually on November 25.The district's liberation was achieved under the decisive political leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and the remarkable military operations of the Azerbaijani Army.Originally, Kalbajar was scheduled to be returned to Azerbaijan on November 15, 2020, under the trilateral agreement signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.However, the Armenian side requested an additional 10 days to withdraw its troops and illegally stationed forces from the district.Demonstrating humanitarian consideration and responding to the Russian president's request, Azerbaijan agreed to postpone Kalbajar's return until November 25.On September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani Army, responding to provocations by the Armenian armed forces, launched a counteroffensive that liberated several districts, hundreds of villages and settlements, and strategic heights from occupation.The 44-day Patriotic War culminated in a decisive victory for the brave Azerbaijani Army. Faced with defeat on the battlefield, Armenia’s military and political leadership was compelled to sign an act of capitulation.The Kalbajar district had been under Armenian occupation since April 2, 1993. As a result of this occupation, 53,340 Azerbaijanis were forcibly displaced, 55 servicemen and 511 civilians were killed, 321 individuals were captured or went missing, and thousands of residents were injured.

News.Az