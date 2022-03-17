President Aliyev: Sports must be developed in liberated Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sports must be developed in the liberated Azerbaijani lands, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received members of the Azerbaijani team participating in the 7th U23 European Wrestling Championships which was held in Bulgaria, News.Az reports.

The president noted that the Azerbaijani state is already working on that, and stadiums, sports centers and other sports facilities are part of the master plans of all liberated cities.

“From now on, the federations and the Ministry of Youth and Sports must submit projects. Because the master plans of cities envisage sports facilities as well. But what will their appearance and architecture be like? This must be submitted by relevant federations and the Ministry of Youth and Sports,” the head of state added.

News.Az