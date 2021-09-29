President Aliyev: Strengthening political ties between Azerbaijan, Georgia is important for whole region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strengthening political ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia is important not only for the peoples of the two countries, but also for the whole region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he met with Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili in Baku on Wednesday.

The head of state noted that political dialogue between two brotherly countries has always been very active and continues to be active now.

“We closely cooperate in issues related to foreign policy, especially in our region with the new challenges, and new opportunities. Of course strengthening political ties between our countries is important not only for our people, but also for the whole region,” he said.

President Aliyev also hailed good progress achieved in economic development.

News.Az