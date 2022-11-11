President Aliyev: Strengthening relations with OTS countries is one of top priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The strengthening of relations with Member States of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in all fields is one of the top priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the 9th Summit of OTS in Samarkand, President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has always contributed to the close unity of the Turkic world and will continue to be committed to the goals of unity of the Turkic world.

“Starting from the Nakhchivan Summit of 2009, our organization has covered a long path of development. The Turkic world covers a vast geography inhabited by more than 200 million people and has great economic potential, energy resources, transportation routes and advanced military capabilities,” the head of state said.

The Turkic world is a large family, said the Azerbaijani president, adding. “Taking each other's national interests into account, we must continue to show mutual support and solidarity. In addition to the political, economic, commercial, cultural, transport, energy, digital transformation, agriculture and tourism, we should also activate our cooperation in the fields of security, defense and defense industry.”

News.Az