President Aliyev stresses importance of developing Azerbaijan-Rwanda relations

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Thursday received the credentials of Charles Kayonga, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Rwanda.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.The head of state stressed the importance of developing bilateral relations between the two countries and identifying areas for cooperation in trade, investment, people-to-people connections, and other spheres.President Ilham Aliyev expressed optimism that cooperation within the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement would continue successfully in the future.The Azerbaijani leader expressed his satisfaction with the President of Rwanda's upcoming participation in COP29, highlighting the significance of this event for global discussions on climate change and noting Azerbaijan’s active involvement in this area.Charles Kayonga conveyed greetings from Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, to the head of state, mentioning that the President of his country is eagerly looking forward to participating in COP29. “The President of Rwanda told me that he attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan and noted that, despite the geographical distance between the two countries, there are significant opportunities for cooperation,” the ambassador emphasized.President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings and kind words, asking Charles Kayonga to communicate his regards to the President of Rwanda.Appreciating the sentiments expressed by the President of Azerbaijan regarding bilateral relations, the ambassador stated that he would spare no effort to expand bilateral bonds.During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, humanitarian affairs, science, and education.

News.Az