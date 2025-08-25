President Aliyev thanks U.S. President Donald Trump for his gift

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, shared a post on his social media accounts about a gift he received from the President of the United States, Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

“I would like to express gratitude to President Donald Trump for the historical photographs he personally signed and the kind words he wrote on them. I highly appreciate President Donald Trump's steadfast support for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as for the peace agenda in the South Caucasus and worldwide, and I would like to once again express my profound gratitude to him for this. Donald J. Trump”, the post reads.

News.Az