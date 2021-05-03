President Aliyev: Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood are at the highest level

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood are at the highest level today, and the two countries are always with each other in all matters, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he received Monday credentials of the newly appointed ambassador of Turkey to Baku, Cahit Bagci.

The second Karabakh war once again showed the whole world that Turkey and Azerbaijan are together, the head of state noted.

“The support of my dear brother, esteemed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, inspired us from the first hours. Because from the first hours of the war, Turkey and its President have given us moral and political support. This moral and political support was provided until the last day of the war,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

President Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan’s victory in the second Karabakh war created a new reality in the region.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan have expanded their capabilities in the region, and our role and influence have increased and will continue to grow. All our joint projects and initiatives play an important role in ensuring stability and peace in the region,” he added.

News.Az