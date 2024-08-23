President Aliyev: Uzbekistan has become a country with significant political authority

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, Uzbekistan has become a country with significant political authority not only in the region but also on the global stage. We sincerely rejoice in this. A recent testament to Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s wise policy is the historic success of Uzbek athletes at the Summer Olympics, where they won many medals, including 8 gold, becoming the top country in the Muslim world and 13th globally. This is a historic achievement,” the head of state emphasized.Positive developments in the region largely depend on the effective cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev."Today, the region of Central Asia, South Caucasus, and Caspian is becoming a unified geopolitical area, and positive processes in our regions largely depend on the effective cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan," the head of state emphasized."I have visited Uzbekistan multiple times at different periods, particularly frequently in recent years, and I can clearly see and take pleasure in the remarkable transformations that the people of Uzbekistan are achieving under the leadership of Shavkat Miromonovich. Cities are flourishing, and industry is developing rapidly. During my last trip to Tashkent, we visited a large industrial complex together, and all of this is the result of wise policies. Attracting foreign investments, creating a favorable business environment, daily work on socio-economic development, and a vast number of social projects—this is the Uzbekistan of today," stated the head of state.

