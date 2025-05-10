President Aliyev visits newly constructed individual houses in Aghdam's Kangarli village

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the newly built individual houses in Kangarli village, Aghdam district.

The first phase of resettlement will see 1,279 people move to Kangarli. A total of 292 houses, ranging from two to five rooms, have already been completed, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The first phase of the village’s development spans 72.5 hectares of land, accounting for future population growth.

