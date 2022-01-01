President Aliyev: We have achieved all goals we set for ourselves during the year

+ ↺ − 16 px

“2021 was a successful year for our country. We have achieved all the goals we set for ourselves during the year. Azerbaijan has developed successfully, and a stronger Azerbaijan is known in the world today,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

The head of state said: “We have strengthened our standing in the international arena. Our international reputation has enhanced and we have successfully operated within several international organizations. As you may know, as a country chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, we have defended the interests of all member states, defended the norms and principles of international law, and it is no coincidence that all member states of the Non-Aligned Movement unanimously extended Azerbaijan's chairmanship for another year. The second largest organization to the United Nations, numbering 120 members, it has once again unanimously expressed its support for Azerbaijan.”

“This year, we have successfully completed our chairmanship of the Turkic Council. As you may know, the Organization of Turkic States was established at the November summit, and this organization has always supported Azerbaijan in our just cause – like the Non-Aligned Movement,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

