President Aliyev: ‘We must never be deceived by the kind words of the current Armenian government’

“It was the current Armenian government who said that we should negotiate with the self-styled “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” and the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” should be represented at the negotiating table. In other words, it wasn’t Kocharyan-Sargsyan, but the current government who did all this. Therefore, I repeat, we must never be deceived by the kind words of the current government. We must never forget what kind a neighbor lives next door. The provocations committed at the border also stem from this. They want to test us again,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with local TV channels.

“We must not forget that whereas the current government is acting more constructive today, it is actually responsible for making the war an inevitability in the pre-war period. After all, it was a representative of the current government who said that “Karabakh is Armenia, full stop”. It was a representative of the current government who threatened us with a “new war for new territories”. It was a representative of the current government who danced in the Jidir Duzu and insulted the dignity of the Azerbaijani people. In other words, we shouldn’t be misled by the conduct of the current government. We must not deceive ourselves. It was them who intended to keep the territories of Azerbaijan under constant occupation. The current government wanted to move the parliament of the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” to Shusha and even completed the masonry work on a building there. We have destroyed it now,” the head of state noted.

“It is possible that the source of yesterday's provocation is the recent events in the CIS, and they believe that their opportunities have increased or they can get support from somewhere. But they must not forget, as was the case in the second Karabakh war, that no matter who will help them, we will achieve what we want and no-one can stop us. Nothing can stop us. The only thing that stops us is that we do not want a third war, which is not in our plans. We want the war to end. We want normal relations to be established and Armenia to finally recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We want that. But if we see that, as I said, there is a threat to us, that threat will be crushed on the spot,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az