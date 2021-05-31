President Aliyev: WHO hails Azerbaijan as exemplary country in COVID-19 fight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has launched immunization campaign since mid-January this year using 99.94 % “Sinovac” vaccines and the rest AstraZeneca and Sputnik vaccines, said President Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking at the 74th session of World Health Assembly via videoconferencing, President Aliyev noted that 2 million vaccine doses have already been administered in Azerbaijan.

“This number constitutes 20 % of our total population. All the citizens above 18 years old can get vaccinated voluntarily. COVID-19 passports are issued for those vaccinated,” he said.

The Azerbaijani leader also welcomed the designation of 2021 as the Year of Health and Care Workers.

Azerbaijan has very fruitful cooperation with the World Health Organization, said the head of state, stressing that “last year, the World Health Organization hailed Azerbaijan as an exemplary country in fighting the pandemic.”

The president emphasized that Azerbaijan has always propagated the importance of demonstrating a committed global solidarity to overcome the pandemic.

“In its capacity, as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan has initiated a number of global initiatives, in particular the holding of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in May 2020, and convening the Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the level of the heads of state and government in December 2020 which was supported by more than 150 States,” he added.

President Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan has made voluntary financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million and provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries with regard to coronavirus.

