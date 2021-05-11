President Aliyev: Zangazur corridor must and will be opened

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is only a 40-kilometer Zangazur corridor separating Zangilan from Nakhchivan, which must and will be opened, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Azerbaijan Television as part of his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

“I did not come to the Ordubad railway station by chance. This visit has a great symbolic significance. I recently visited the railway station the Armenians destroyed in the Minjivan settlement about 50-60 kilometers away from here. There is no railway there now. The contemptible enemy has destroyed and looted the entire railway infrastructure. There will be a center there and a center here. There is only a 40-kilometer Zangazur corridor separating Zangilan from Nakhchivan, which must and will be opened,” President Aliyev said.

“As you know, this is reflected in the joint declaration signed on 10 November. Since then, very serious steps have been taken in this regard at the meetings of the working group at the level of deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia. I can say with full confidence that the railway corridor will be opened. Let no one have any doubts about that. Of course, Azerbaijan will fulfill its responsibilities. As you know, I laid the foundation stone of the Horadiz-Aghband railway. The missing 15-16-kilometer section will be built here – from Ordubad to the Armenian border. The Nakhchivan railway is in operation, as both passenger and cargo transportation is carried out. In other words, the entire infrastructure on the territory of Azerbaijan will be created after the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway,” the head of state added.

News.Az