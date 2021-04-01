President Aliyev: Zangazur, the land of ancient Azerbaijan, will play role of uniting Turkic world

+ ↺ − 16 px

The war is over and the conflict has been consigned to history, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed a virtual informal summit of the Turkic Council on Wednesday.

“New opportunities have emerged. I think the most important opportunity among these is transport,” the head of state said.

The president noted that Azerbaijan is working very hard on the Zangazur corridor.

“I said at the summit in Nakhchivan that the decision to separate Zangazur from Azerbaijan and annex it to Armenia led to a geographical divide of the Turkic world. If we look at the map, it looks as if a dagger was stuck in our body and the Turkic world was divided,” he added.

President Aliyev stressed that Zangazur will now play the role of uniting the Turkic world.

“Zangazur, the land of ancient Azerbaijan, will now play the role of uniting the Turkic world because the transport, communication and infrastructure projects passing through Zangazur will unite the whole Turkic world and create additional opportunities for other countries, including Armenia. Armenia currently has no railway links with its ally Russia. This railway link can be established from the territory of Azerbaijan. Armenia has no railway connection with its neighbor Iran. This railway can be provided through Nakhchivan,” he said.

The president noted that Azerbaijan will be connected with Turkey through the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Central Asia will be connected with Europe.

“So a new transport corridor is being created. Azerbaijan has already started this work. I am confident that our partner countries will also take advantage of these opportunities,” he concluded.

News.Az