President allocates AZN 3mln for landscaping and repair of houses in Goygol
- 22 Aug 2017 06:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Other
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to continue the improvement and overhaul of apartment buildings in Goygol.
In line with the order, AZN 3 mln is allocated for improvement and major repair of 40 multi-apartment buildings from the 2017 state budget, of which AZN 2 mln will be used for landscaping, and AZN 1 mln for repair, Fineko/abc.az reports.
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance is instructed to issue funding for the implementation of the order.
News.Az