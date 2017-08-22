Yandex metrika counter

President allocates AZN 3mln for landscaping and repair of houses in Goygol

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to continue the improvement and overhaul of apartment buildings in Goygol.

In line with the order, AZN 3 mln is allocated for improvement and major repair of 40 multi-apartment buildings from the 2017 state budget, of which AZN 2 mln will be used for landscaping, and AZN 1 mln for repair, Fineko/abc.az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance is instructed to issue funding for the implementation of the order.

