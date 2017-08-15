President allocates AZN 6.9mln for development of culture

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to strengthen state support for the development of culture.

Under the order, AZN6.987 million was allocated to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, AZN1.272 million for the completion of construction and equipping of the Cultural Center named after H.Abbasov in Mashtagha settlement of Sabunchu district, AZN1.932 million for the completion of construction and equipping of the Cultural Center in Gizildash settlement of Garadagh district, AZN1.208 million for the completion of construction and equipping of the Cultural Center in Shaghan settlement of Khazar district, AZN1.370 million for the completion of construction and equipping of the Music School No.21 in Narimanov district, AZN1.205 million for the completion of the restoration of “Allah-Allah” tomb in Barda city, APA reports.

News.Az

News.Az