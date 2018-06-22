President allocates funding for construction of Damirchi-Lahij highway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to continue the construction of Damirchi-Lahij road between Demirchi village in Shamakhi region and Lahij village in Ismayilli region.

Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 13,700,000 manats for the construction and renovation of the 22km-long road, AzerTag reports.

News.Az

