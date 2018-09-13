Yandex metrika counter

President allocates funding for construction of road in Oghuz

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funds for the construction of Bujag-Mukhas-Bash Dashagil road in Oghuz district.

According to AzerTag, under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 9.4 million manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 4,000 people.

