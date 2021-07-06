Yandex metrika counter

President allocates funding for construction of road in Salyan and Neftchala

  • Economics
  • Share
President allocates funding for construction of road in Salyan and Neftchala

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct roads connecting Salyan-Neftchala highway with Kur Garagashli, Beshtali, Jangan, Khojaly and Arabgardashbayli villages in Salyan district.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 6,8 million manats for the construction of the roads connecting Kur Garagashli, Beshtali, Jangan, Khojaly and Arabgardashbayli villages with a total population of 6,000 people.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      