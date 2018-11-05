President allocates funding for restoration of 121 individual houses in frontline settlements in Aghdam

President allocates funding for restoration of 121 individual houses in frontline settlements in Aghdam

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to improve living conditions of the civilian population in settlements near the line of contact between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in Aghdam district, AzerTag reports.

Under the presidential Order, Aghdam District Executive Authority is allocated 3 million manats for the restoration of the 121 individual houses for 139 families in 19 settlements in Aghdam.

