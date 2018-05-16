Yandex metrika counter

President allocates funds for construction of Julfa-Ordubad motor road

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures regarding construction of Julfa-Ordubad motor road.

APA reports that AZN 30 mln was allocated from the state budget to the Cabinet of Ministers of Nakhchivan AR for construction of Julfa-Ordubad motor road.

The Ministry of Finance is provide the funding. 

