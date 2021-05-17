President allocates funds for construction of school in Nij settlement, Gabala district
- 17 May 2021 19:12
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- 161177
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-allocates-funds-for-construction-of-school-in-nij-settlement-gabala-district Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, providing an allocation for the construction of a new school in Nij settlement, Gabala district.
Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Education is initially allocated 1,5 million manats for the construction of a 360-seat new building for school No4 in the settlement.
News.Az