President allocates funds for continuation of construction of new Baku port and passenger terminal

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funds for the continuation of the construction of the New Baku International Sea Trade Port and a passenger terminal on its territory.

Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Economy is allocated 10.2 million manats for the construction activities.

