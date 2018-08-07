President allocates funds for continuation of construction of new Baku port and passenger terminal
07 Aug 2018 13:12
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funds for the continuation of the construction of the New Baku International Sea Trade Port and a passenger terminal on its territory.
Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Economy is allocated 10.2 million manats for the construction activities.
