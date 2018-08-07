Yandex metrika counter

President allocates funds for continuation of construction of new Baku port and passenger terminal

  • Other
  • Share
President allocates funds for continuation of construction of new Baku port and passenger terminal

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funds for the continuation of the construction of the New Baku International Sea Trade Port and a passenger terminal on its territory.

Under the presidential Order, the Ministry of Economy is allocated 10.2 million manats for the construction activities.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      