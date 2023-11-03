President: Allocation of at least 2.4 billion US dollars is envisaged for the following year for restoration and reconstruction works in liberated Azerbaijani territories

“3 years ago, immediately after the end of the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan started large-scale restoration and reconstruction works across the liberated territories. 7 billion US dollars of Azerbaijan’s budget funds have already been spent for these purposes. The allocation of at least 2.4 billion US dollars is envisaged for the following year,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Astana under the motto “Turk Time”, News.Az reports.

“We are implementing the Great Return Program. The formerly displaced persons, the rightful owners of these lands, have returned to the cities of Lachin and Fuzuli and three villages. Over 140 thousand people are due to return to Karabakh and East Zangezur by the end of 2026,” the head of state noted.

Expressing gratitude to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the school, the construction of which is completed in the city of Fuzuli, and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the Creativity Center, which is under construction in the city, the President of Azerbaijan said: “All of that is a testimony to the friendship and brotherhood between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.”

News.Az