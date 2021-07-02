President Alvi: Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation should be further expanded in diverse sectors

President Alvi: Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation should be further expanded in diverse sectors

President Alvi: Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation should be further expanded in diverse sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan should be further expanded in diverse sectors, Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi said during a meeting with the outgoing Azerbaijani Ambassador to Islamabad Ali Alizada.

During the meeting, Alvi has stressed the need for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The president also congratulated the Ambassador on the liberation of Azerbaijani Karabakh from Armenian occupation.

News.Az