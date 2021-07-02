Yandex metrika counter

President Alvi: Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation should be further expanded in diverse sectors

  • Politics
  • Share
President Alvi: Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation should be further expanded in diverse sectors

The bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan should be further expanded in diverse sectors, Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi said during a meeting with the outgoing Azerbaijani Ambassador to Islamabad Ali Alizada.

During the meeting, Alvi has stressed the need for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The president also congratulated the Ambassador on the liberation of Azerbaijani Karabakh from Armenian occupation.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      