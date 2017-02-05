President and his spouse visited statue of Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva have visited a statue of outstanding Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan in Waterloo, Belgium.

Waterloo Mayor Florence Reuter greeted President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva. The head of state and his wife put flowers at the statue, Trend reports.

The statue was inaugurated on February 18 last year thanks to the support of first lady of Azerbaijan, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

Made by Azerbaijani sculptor Imran Mehdiyev supervised by People's Artist Tahir Salahov, the statue stands in the central park of Waterloo.

