President: Armenia imitates talks

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the Special Representative of NATO Secretary General for the South Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai.

James Appathurai expressed gratitude on behalf of NATO for the country's commitment to reliable partnership with this organization. He also thanked Azerbaijan for its great contribution to the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.

President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan is committed to supporting international peacekeeping operations in Afghanistan, noting that our country is cooperating with Afghanistan not only within the framework of NATO, but also on a bilateral basis in various fields, including in the economic and investment fields.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, exchanged views on the current state and prospects of the talks on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the Armenian side is engaged in imitating the talks and he is doing everything possible to put an end to this.

