President: As NAM Chair, Azerbaijan supports peoples who fight colonialism and aim to free themselves

“As the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan supports the peoples who fight colonialism and aim to free themselves,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the international conference themed “Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Your participation in the Ministerial Meeting in Baku on 6 July 2023, as part of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, then at the UN General Assembly Headquarters in New York on 22 September and finally here again in Baku, at an event dedicated to the issue of urgent relevance for mankind - colonialism, its consequences and the fight against neocolonialism - is a vivid manifestation of Azerbaijan’s support, as the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, to that cause.

We must deliver the neocolonialism issue to the international community's attention through all possible platforms. In that regard, the UN General Assembly Fourth Committee (Political and Decolonization) activity must be re-energized,” the head of state noted.

“Today’s Conference is a favorable opportunity to address colonialism, its ramifications, the struggle against neocolonialism, challenges in the global agenda, and available options. I believe the discussions at this Conference will contribute to mobilizing collective efforts in the fight against colonialism and producing new ideas and initiatives aimed at ensuring mankind’s prosperity and leaving the new generations a legacy of a “colonialism-free world”, President Ilham Aliyev added.

