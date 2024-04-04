President: Attempts to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs under pretext of human rights issues are completely unacceptable

+ ↺ − 16 px

Various issues, including human rights, were touched upon during the telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that attempts to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights issues are completely unacceptable, the Press Service of the President said in its response to AZERTAC’s question.

“We do not accept the biased statements of some Western countries based on double standards regarding this issue (human rights - ed),” the head of state underlined.

The head of state reminded Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the arrests of opposition representatives in Armenia, including cases of fatalities during detention and human rights violations, emphasizing the unacceptability of the silence of Western countries regarding such incidents, citing them as clear examples of double standards.

News.Az