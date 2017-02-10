President attends opening of new service center at post office branch №1 in Baku

A new service center opened to the public on February 10 after the reconstruction of post office branch №1 by the Ministry of Communications and High Technologi

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony, APA reported.

Minister of Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade informed the head of state about the new service center.

The minister said the services provided to citizens by the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies will now be available at the new service centers. The first service center, named “Shabaka (Network),” has opened at post office branch №1 at Uzeyir Hajibeyov Str. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art laser printers, monoblock computers, self-service kiosks, currency exchange and payment terminals, ATMs, queue apparatus used in banking system, renewed subscription boxes, and a sorting room.

The president and his spouse viewed the conditions created in the new service center.

