President attends opening of several facilities in Balaken - PHOTOS

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended opening of Balaken Hydroelectric Power Station.

Chairman of Azerenerji Etibar Pirverdiyev informed the president about the station.



The station will generate annual 10 million kWh of electricity and meet 15% of district’s need, 25-30% of the city of Balaken.



The construction work involved 100 people.



President Ilham Aliyev launched Balaken Hydroelectric Power Station.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also attended the opening of ABAD Center in Balakan district.



President Ilham Aliyev first examined the stands reflecting the activities in 2016-2017 and the future plans of the Balkhurma enterprise in the village of Katekh.



Head of the State Agency on Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan, Iman Karimov, informed the head of state about the work done within the framework of the ABAD project.



President Ilham Aliyev reviewed the products produced in the framework of the ABAD project in Balakan and other districts.



Later on, President Ilham Aliyev met with local public figures.



In the end, a picture was taken.

News.Az

