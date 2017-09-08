Yandex metrika counter

President attends opening of training and sports base

President of Azerbaijan attended the opening of a new training and sports base.

The opening of the Zagulba training and sports center of the Republican sports center "Tahsil" was held today in the Buzovna settlement of the Khazar district of Baku.

The opening ceremony was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

