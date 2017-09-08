President attends opening of training and sports base
President of Azerbaijan attended the opening of a new training and sports base.
The opening of the Zagulba training and sports center of the Republican sports center "Tahsil" was held today in the Buzovna settlement of the Khazar district of Baku.
The opening ceremony was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
