President attends solemn meeting marking centenary of Azerbaijani parliament

A solemn meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament has kicked off at Milli Majlis, AzerTag reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the meeting.

The head of state is making a speech at the meeting.


News.Az 

