President attends solemn meeting marking centenary of Azerbaijani parliament
- 21 Sep 2018 07:18
A solemn meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament has kicked off at Milli Majlis,
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attends the meeting.
The head of state is making a speech at the meeting.