President awards State Border Service employees

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring honorary titles on military servicemen and employees of the State Border Service.

Under the order, honorary titles were conferred upon the State Border Service’s military servicemen and employees for their long-term merits, AzVision reports.

Under another presidential order, the State Border Service’s military servicemen and employees were awarded for being distinguished during combat operations and while fulfilling their duties.

News.Az

