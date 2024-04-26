President: Azerbaijan, a supplier of natural gas, will also become a supplier of green energy to Europe

“By the end of 2027, nine solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 2 gigawatts will be operational. By 2030, an extra ten wind and solar power plants with a combined capacity of up to 5 gigawatts will be constructed,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on April 26, News.Az reports.

The head of state highlighted that Azerbaijan is actively working to export green energy to Europe. He stated, "I believe that Azerbaijan, a supplier of natural gas, will also become a supplier of green energy to Europe."

