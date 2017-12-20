President: Azerbaijan and Turkey always support each other

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Turkish minister stressed the importance of numerous mutual visits and meetings for the further strengthening of bilateral relations between our countries.

Recalling with satisfaction the previous meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway this year, Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed hope for the implementation of important projects under the leadership of the heads of state in subsequent years. Touching upon the importance of the tripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran, Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed confidence that these meetings will continue in the future.

Noting the high level of Azerbaijani-Turkish bilateral relations, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the need for regular high-level visits to strengthen ties. The Head of State noted the importance of the fact that our countries constantly support each other. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran held in Baku today in terms of strengthening cooperation.

Touching upon the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the head of state assessed this as an important event not only on the regional but also on the international level.

At the meeting, the sides underlined the importance of the successfully implemented TANAP project.

News.Az

