President: Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to participation in CIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has always attached great importance to participation in the CIS, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with the participants of the 53rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member countries, News.Az reports.

“There are very close contacts in all directions, including, of course, the sphere of security. In the challenging international situation, your work, as well as the interaction with your colleagues, is of particular importance, as threats are growing, new centers of instability are emerging, and the stability and security of our countries largely depend on the operational work of your agencies,” the head of state emphasized.

“It is necessary to always exchange operational information. You know better than anyone that information is of great importance, including how quickly it is received and how quickly it is responded to. Of course, the close interaction between our countries creates excellent opportunities for our cooperation to be sincere, targeted, result-oriented and aimed at eliminating or preventing possible threats,” the President of Azerbaijan added.

News.Az