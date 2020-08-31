President: Azerbaijan has always opposed glorification of Nazis and continues to do so

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We honor the sacred memory of those who gave their lives for our common victory. Veterans in Azerbaijan are surrounded by attention and care. We have always spoken out and continue to speak out against the glorification of the Nazis, to preserve the historical truth about the role of the Soviet Union in the victory over fascism. I am sure that the opening of the new memorial will show this,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels on the occasion of the opening of the Sambek Heights, a new military-historical museum complex of the Great Patriotic War, in the Rostov Region of Russia.

“We are trying to make sure that future generations do not forget the courage of our fathers and grandfathers, remember our common victory as a sacred value, know the truth about those who made a significant and decisive contribution to our common victory,” the head of state said.

News.Az