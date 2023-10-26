President: Azerbaijan has big plans for renewable energy cooperation with United Arab Emirates

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan has big plans for renewable energy cooperation with United Arab Emirates,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an official inauguration of the Garadagh Solar Power Plant, News.Az reports.

“We have big plans and I'm sure that friendly and brotherly relations between UAE and Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully. I'm sure that there'll be more projects actually, later today we will be witnessing the signing ceremony of three investment agreements, which will lead to the production of one gigawatt of renewables in a very short period of time,” said the head of state,” the head of state added.

News.Az