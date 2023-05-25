President: Azerbaijan has one of largest air cargo fleets in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

“There are eight international airports in Azerbaijan, two of which, located in Fuzuli and Zangilan, on the lands liberated from occupation, were built over the past two years. The ninth international airport is under construction in the liberated Lachin and will be put into operation in 2025,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“Our country has one of the largest air cargo fleets in the region with a cargo turnover of more than 500,000 tons per year,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

News.Az