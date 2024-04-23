President: Azerbaijan has very close partnership relationship with all countries that are members of Eurasian Union except Armenia

President: Azerbaijan has very close partnership relationship with all countries that are members of Eurasian Union except Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“It’s true that we have been invited to participate in some of the events of the Eurasian Economic Union at the level of President and at the level of Prime Minister,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, News.Az reports.

“I participated once as a guest of honor. Actually, with all the countries that are members of the Eurasian Union except Armenia, Azerbaijan has a very close partnership relationship,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az