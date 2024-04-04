President: Azerbaijan intends to participate in many investment projects in the Congo
“Azerbaijan intends to participate in many investment projects in the Congo, primarily in the field of agriculture,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, News.Az reports.
“There are great prospects for cooperation in renewable energy, energy, mining, and other fields. A discussion was held today, relevant instructions were given, and I am sure that our representatives will be in close contact with each other over the coming months,” the head of state noted.