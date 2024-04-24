President: Azerbaijan is determined to continue active interaction with Kyrgyzstan in all areas
Azerbaijan is determined to continue active interaction with Kyrgyzstan in all areas, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, News.Az reports.
Reflecting on the documents signed during the visit by the President of Kyrgyzstan, the head of state emphasized that the two countries are building a strong foundation for bilateral relations.