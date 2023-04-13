President: Azerbaijan is interested in investing in Bosnia and Herzegovina

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of increasing trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina is on the agenda, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo, News.Az reports.

“We have asked that specific investment projects be presented to us. We will look at these projects, analyze them and give our answer in a short time. We are also interested in investing in your country,” the head of state noted.

