President: Azerbaijan is known as a reliable partner

"Conduction of this exhibition in Azerbaijan is a significant event."

"It shows that Azerbaijan is known in the world as a reliable partner."

According to Oxu.Az, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the due statement at the official opening ceremony of the 24th Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas 2017) in Baku.

The head of state noted that representatives of 300 companies take part in this exhibition:

"The first exhibition played an important role in popularizing our country in the world. At that time nothing was known about Azerbaijan. The exhibition played an indispensable role in the presentation of our oil and gas potential. Azerbaijan has established mutually beneficial and reliable partner relations with investors. This wonderful format is now showing itself in other areas. Today our main priority is the non-oil sector. We try to apply our experience of working with foreign partners in the non-oil sector."

